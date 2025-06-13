Brixham Town Council is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new youth club, created in partnership with Fuel Youth Initiative CIC.
The youth club will officially open on Tuesday, June 17 2025, and will run every Tuesday during term time from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM at The Scala, Brixham Town Hall.
Brixham Town Councillor Stephanie Edwards said: “I joined the council with the hope I could help to improve services and facilities for young people in Brixham.
I’m excited that, in partnership with Fuel Youth, we’re now launching a new youth club.
I hope it will be well received and give young people in Brixham a place to call their own.”
The Youth Club will be open to all young people aged 11 to 18, the club promises a welcoming, safe, and fun environment with a variety of engaging activities each week.
The initiative reflects the council’s commitment to the well-being and personal development of Brixham’s young people.
It also aims to promote youth voice and active participation in local decision-making by offering a platform for young people to share their ideas, opinions, and concerns.
Holly McMahon, Director and Youth Worker at Fuel Youth Initiative added: “We are really excited to have the opportunity to invest in the young people of Brixham, to offer them a safe space where they can hang out and have fun every week.
We would love young people to share their ideas to help us shape the youth work as it grows and develops into the future."
For more information about the sessions or to learn more about Fuel Youth Initiative CIC, please email: [email protected] You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date.
