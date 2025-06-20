Two outstanding Year 12 students from Kingsbridge Community College (KCC) have made a lasting impression through their participation in a remarkable community history project in partnership with Cookworthy Museum.
As part of the college's Sixth Form enrichment programme, students Tilly and Harley have spent the past several weeks collaborating with the museum curator and a dedicated team of volunteers. Together, they have sifted through thousands of wartime photographs, uncovering powerful local stories and piecing together a compelling visual narrative of the area’s past.
Their work has culminated in a stunning new exhibition now open to the public at Cookworthy Museum for the next few weeks.
Cookworthy Museum was opened in 1972 in the old Kingsbridge Grammar School buildings. Mrs Evelyn Northcott persuaded English China Clays Ltd to rescue the derelict building and founded a museum to collect and record the social history of the area. The museum was named after William Cookworthy (1705 – 1780), who was born in Kingsbridge and who developed the first true hard-paste porcelain (“china”).
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
“This is exactly the kind of opportunity we want our students to experience, where classroom learning meets real-world impact. I’m incredibly proud of Tilly and Harley for their enthusiasm, commitment and professionalism.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“Projects like this not only enrich students’ learning but also strengthen community connections. It's inspiring to see young people preserving local history for future generations.”
