Each year, the chairman of Kingsbridge Show chooses a charity to support and this year, our Chairman Helen Reeve has chosen RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution).
Donations to the charity go towards providing practical, financial and professional mental wellbeing support to our farming communities when they need it most.
Along with this, she welcomes Louise Lethbridge to the show who recently won the Addington Fund Devon Farm Business Awards for Best Woman in Agriculture. The Addington Fund is another great rural charity that helps farming families in times of need.
Come and showcase your talent and wonderful pieces by emailing the show secretary at [email protected] for more information.
