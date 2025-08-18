Dart RNLI will be one if the stars of Saving Lives at Sea this evening (August 21) on BBC2.
Now in its tenth season, Saving Lives at Sea showcases the courage of RNLI lifesavers throughout the UK and Ireland as they respond to everything from sinking ships to tidal cut-offs and from kayakers in distress to people caught in rip currents, just seconds away from drowning.
This week’s episode sees the dramatic rescue of a kayaker near Blackpool Sands alongside other stories from around the coastlines of the UK and Ireland.
With more than 30 different lifeboat stations featured, alongside beach lifeguards, the latest 10-part series is packed full of heart-stopping rescues and emotional interviews from the lifesavers and those they rescue.
Crew member Tom Shanley, who was involved in the Blackpool Sands rescue, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from the public as we rely on their generosity to save lives at sea.
“The series showcases our work and allows viewers to get up close and see rescues through our eyes and those of the people we rescue.
“We are delighted to feature in such a long-running and respected series alongside our fellow lifesavers from across the RNLI.”
In 2024, RNLI lifeboat crews around the UK and Ireland rescued 8,259 people, saving 352 lives, while the charity’s lifeguards aided 17,068 people and saved 85 lives on some of the UK’s busiest beaches.
The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea.
Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.
The RNLI operates 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.
The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.
Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 146,700 lives.
