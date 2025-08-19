People are warmly invited to the next Totnes Death Cafe on Thursday August 28 from 12noon - 1.15pm at Totnes Library, TQ9 5RP.
The library has a lift and will be closed to the public at that time.
The Death Cafe is a warm and relaxed opportunity to discuss aspects of death and dying in community, held by members of Totnes Death Cafe Collective.
Discussions are led by attendees and participation is optional.
All are welcome and there is no agenda.
Entry is free and there’s no need to book.
They provide tea and cakes.
Donations for refreshments are welcome.
