A new Breast Cancer Support Group will meet for the first time on Wednesday September 3 between 5.30pm and 7pm at Dartmouth Caring Health & Wellbeing Centre.
It is an informal and friendly drop-in group for all those affected by breast cancer.
It provides a space to come and relax, have a coffee with others, share, listen and get support and guidance.
The group which will continue on the first Wednesday of every month will be facilitated by Dawn Whiteley Dip (HE) Specialist Counsellor BACP and breast cancer survivor.
For more information you can call Dartmouth Caring on 01803 835384, Dawn on 07710 622896 or e-mail enquiries @dartmouthcaring.co.uk
