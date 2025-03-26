A teenage boy who was arrested in Kingsbridge yesterday (March 25) on suspicion of rape has been released on bail until June 18 pending further enquiries.
Police are still appealing for witnesses and say that the investigation is ongoing.
Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area around Kingsbridge Recreation Ground on the afternoon of Saturday, March 22.
The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a male near the disused café at the rear of the ground.
Detective Sergeant Paul Griffiths said: "We would ask anyone who was in the park area to get in touch if they heard or saw anything suspicious. We are carrying out extensive enquiries and the public will see an increased police presence in the town both for the investigation and for reassurance."
Please contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting reference 50250073376.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org