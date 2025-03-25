Police are investigating a reported serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Kingsbridge.
The incident happened within Kingsbridge Recreation Ground on the afternoon of Saturday March 22.
The victim reported being sexually assaulted by a male near to the disused café at the rear of the ground.
A teenage boy from Kingsbridge has today (March 25) been arrested on suspicion of rape.
He remains in custody.
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time or anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Sergeant Paul Griffiths said: "We would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and enquiries have today led to the arrest of a male in connection with this report.
"We would ask anyone who was in the park area to get in touch if they heard or saw anything suspicious. We are carrying out extensive enquiries and the public will see an increased police presence in the town both for the investigation and for reassurance."
Please contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting reference 50250073376.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org