A spokesperson from Morrisons said: '"The new Morrisons Daily fresh food convenience store at The Promenade offers customers a carefully tailored mix of Morrisons own brand products alongside branded favourites. As well as new ranges, the store has received a complete redesign internally and externally incorporating Morrisons bright, modern branding. Fresh food is at the heart of the store and we hope customers will love it. We shall do the same with the nearby McColls on Fore Street". The Post Office and store will close tomorrow at 5pm and re-open as Morrisons on Friday October 13.