Nursery pupils at West Alvington C of E Academy, part of the Learning Academy Partnership, have enjoyed an exciting educational visit to the Otter and Butterfly Sanctuary in Buckfastleigh this term.
The children were joined by their friends from the Steeple Cove, the nursery at All Saints Thurlestone CofE Academy, for a day of discovery as they learned more about the natural world and the lifecycles of different species.
The visit linked directly to the class’s current topic on lifecycles, giving pupils the chance to observe animals and insects in real-life settings and deepen their understanding through hands on experiences. Throughout the day, children explored the sanctuary, observed a variety of wildlife and developed their knowledge of how living things grow and change.
Hannah Ruston, Headteacher of West Alvington CofE Academy, said:"Chestnut Class had a fantastic day at the Otter and Butterfly Sanctuary. The visit was a wonderful way to enhance their learning about lifecycles and gave the children the opportunity to see many of the concepts they have been studying in action. It was also lovely to share the experience with our friends from Steeple Cove.”
Tracey Cleverly, Trust Lead at Learning Academy Partnership, said:"By exploring the natural world first hand, pupils are able to deepen their understanding and develop a real appreciation for the environment around them. It is wonderful to see children from West Alvington and Thurlestone learning together, building friendships and creating memorable experiences.”
West Alvington C of E Academy is committed to providing enriching experiences that bring learning to life and help children develop a deeper understanding of the world around them.
The Learning Academy Partnership is a trust of 18 schools, serving a range of distinctive communities across Cornwall, Devon and Torbay.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.