Free late-night bus services will be available during Kingsbridge Fair Week to help people travel home safely after the town's evening events.
The additional services are being provided by Stagecoach on Saturday, July 18, Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 as part of the annual celebrations.
There will be some additional services on Saturday July 18, Friday July 24 and Saturday, July 25.
These will operate the 3E between Kingsbridge and Modbury via Churchstow and Aveton Gifford with the last bus leaving Kingsbridge at 11.05pm and Modbury at 10pm.
and the 93E route between Kingsbridge and Stokenham via West Charleton, Frogmore, and Chillington with the last bus leaving Kingsbridge at 10.25pm and Stokenham at 10.45pm.
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