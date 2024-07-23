Salcombe Community Gospel Choir sang at Kingsbridge Fair last Sunday on the new Kingsbridge Bandstand and were full of admiration for this improved facility in the town. The choir, always up for a challenge if it involves singing, accepted the invitation to sing for an hour at the fair. The choir mostly performs to a fixed audience in an enclosed building so were aware that they would have to sing especially loud to compete with the childrens rides, the foodie stalls and the passing audience in a venue that has proven difficult for performers in the past.