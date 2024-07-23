Salcombe Community Gospel Choir sang at Kingsbridge Fair last Sunday on the new Kingsbridge Bandstand and were full of admiration for this improved facility in the town. The choir, always up for a challenge if it involves singing, accepted the invitation to sing for an hour at the fair. The choir mostly performs to a fixed audience in an enclosed building so were aware that they would have to sing especially loud to compete with the childrens rides, the foodie stalls and the passing audience in a venue that has proven difficult for performers in the past.
How pleased the choir and the audience with the outcome. The new bandstand is better designed to host a choir and the shape much more sympathetic to projecting the sound...of course ably supported by the excellent p.a. sound team who worked alongside for the Fair. The choir had many great compliments about their performance at the fair and enjoying “singing on the Bandstand” – well done Kingsbridge for proving such a great facility.
They were started by Fran French (the vicars' wife) and her friend Jo.
The next leader was Derek Harwood who ran the choir before Moira Greening and Caroline Evans took it over.
It has evolved in different forms from a more raw gospel sound through ecclesiastical, classical, and popular to find it’s place now as a recognized gospel choir.
To enquire about joining the choir contact: Nola Bayliss [email protected] or Jill Beavis [email protected] mob 07710 904938