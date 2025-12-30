A Kingsbridge man has been jailed for a total of 22 weeks after failing to comply with a sexual offences protection order, alongside committing a series of further offences across the South Hams.
Thomas Savage, 33, of no fixed abode, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on 19 December 2025 where he entered guilty pleas – or indicated guilty pleas – to several offences.
The court was told the offending included criminal damage, burglary, assaulting an emergency worker and failing to comply with the order.
Magistrates heard that Savage failed to meet the requirements of the sexual offences protection order, which had originally been imposed following a 2020 incident in which he sexually assaulted a female police officer while in custody and made sexist remarks towards her.
The court was told the more recent offences related to a burglary in South Pool in September, criminal damage in Kingsbridge, and an assault on an emergency worker in November.
One burglary charge, relating to entering a non-dwelling with intent to cause damage, was withdrawn.
Savage pleaded guilty to criminal damage under £5,000 and was ordered to pay £125 compensation.
He also admitted assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty and must pay £200 compensation.
He indicated guilty pleas to two further non-dwelling burglary offences. One resulted in a compensation order of £85, while no separate penalty was imposed for the other, although the guilty plea was taken into account.
In total, Savage was ordered to pay £410 in compensation.
His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service said the breach of the sexual offences protection order was so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence was justified, citing deliberate and repeated failure to comply and previous non-compliance.
Savage was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment for the breach, with additional time imposed for other matters, bringing the total to 22 weeks in custody.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.