Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for the public’s assistance identifying these men in relation to two assaults in Plymouth.
At around 4am on Sunday November 23 a man was assaulted on New George Street, leaving him in need of hospital treatment.
Shortly after this, at around 4.10am, a second man was assaulted on Western Approach.
He suffered significant head and facial injuries.
It is believed that the two men pictured may be able to help investigating officers in their enquiries.
Efforts have been made to identify the men by other means, but they are now appealing for the public's help.
They would also like to hear from anybody else who may have witnessed either incident, or who has relevant footage.
Anyone able to assist is asked to get in touch via the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50250301456.
