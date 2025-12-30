Students at Kingsbridge Community College (KCC), part of Education South West, have taken part in a road safety workshop this month run by Learn2Live, an organisation which works to highlight the dangers young drivers face.
Representatives from Learn2Live came along to the college to give a presentation.
The talk included expert speakers from Local Authority Road Safety Teams, Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service, Devon and Cornwall Police, South West Ambulance, and Devon Air Ambulance.
Over the past five years young drivers in Devon and Cornwall have been involved in over 4,800 collisions, this represents 25 per cent of all collisions despite young drivers only representing around 7 per cent of licence holders.
To help address this, the workshop was specifically designed to get young people thinking about road safety and to help them better appreciate specific dangers and consequences when on the roads.
Attendees fed back that they gained useful, practical insights into how their behaviour when driving can impact not only their safety but the safety of others.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said: "Being a rural college, many of our students are on the road regularly, often driving long distances.
“This workshop was a vital opportunity for them to understand the real risks and make safer choices behind the wheel."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: "With so many young drivers involved in collisions, it’s crucial we equip our students with practical knowledge.
“Road safety isn’t just about rules; it’s about protecting lives, and initiatives like this make a real difference."
