Kingsbridge Library are planning a friends support group for visually impaired people.
The library has sections dedicated to large print and audio books and a vast choice of online audio resources.
Library staff are always ready to help and they want to make sure that everyone knows what is available.
Friends of Kingsbridge Library will be in the foyer of the library between 10am and 11am on the first Tuesday of August, September and October,
The group works alongside staff to welcome anyone who would like some support, whether it’s helping them to join the library, finding books by a favourite author or finding and using online resources.
The sessions will be on Tuesday August 6, Tuesday September 3 and Tuesday October 1. at the library at Library Court, Ilbert Road in Kingsbridge or you can give them a ring on 01548 852315.