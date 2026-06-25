A charity quiz night in Totnes has raised more than £460 to help support older and vulnerable people in the local community.
More than 60 people attended the event, organised by Totnes Caring and held at the Dartmouth Inn.
A total of 13 teams took part in the competition, which was hosted by quizmaster Martin Billis.
Participants competed across a range of rounds, with organisers describing the evening as both entertaining and well supported.
The winning team, Mermaids Are Us, received a case of prosecco and the winners' cup.
The wooden spoon prize went to QuizTeamer Aguilera, whose members accepted the award in good humour.
Totnes Caring thanked the Dartmouth Inn for hosting the event and providing the venue.
The charity also expressed its gratitude to local businesses that donated raffle prizes, which helped raise additional funds during the evening.
Caroline Godwin, from Totnes Caring, said: "We were absolutely delighted by the support shown for the Quiz Night.
"It was wonderful to see so many people come together for a fun evening while helping to raise funds for Totnes Caring.
"We are extremely grateful to everyone who attended, donated prizes, volunteered their time, and helped make the event such a success."
The charity said the money raised would help it continue supporting older and vulnerable people across the Totnes area.
As the local charity approaches its 40th year serving South Devon, Totnes Caring relies on volunteers, fundraising and local supporters to continue carrying out the vital work it does.
With the charity's support, thousands of residents have been able to stay connected and live independently when they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to.
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