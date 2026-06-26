Almost 200 families across the South Hams have received support from a community parenthood organisation over the past year, highlighting the growing demand for local services.
MotherBorn Collective CIC, based in Kingsbridge, worked with 192 families between May 2025 and April 2026, with around 60 families attending its groups, workshops and support sessions each month.
The figures come as many new parents find themselves living away from extended family and traditional support networks, while some local services have reduced in recent years.
Alongside practical advice on infant feeding and parenting, organisers say one of the biggest benefits families report is simply finding other parents facing similar experiences.
Local mother Nelly said attending the group's sessions had made a significant difference after becoming a parent.
"The adjustment to my new life was difficult at first, but Steph and Caroline are so welcoming and put any nervous new mum completely at ease," she said.
"They're there for support, reassurance and just to have a meet-up to look forward to each week. Being a mum can be a lonely world at times, and groups like MotherBorn are so important for supporting families in the community."
Another mother, who first attended after the birth of her first child and is now expecting her second, described the support as "life changing".
"I met the best group of mums there and received so much support, particularly with breastfeeding and navigating feeding challenges," she said.
"The support has a huge impact on families' mental health and can truly make a difference at the start of parenthood."
For Megan, who moved to Kingsbridge shortly after becoming a parent, the group provided both practical help and lasting friendships.
"I was new to Kingsbridge and knew very little about the community," she said.
"The support I've received has been invaluable, from advice and guidance to simply having a cup of tea and a chat when you're having a difficult day. They've created a huge support network for families in the area."
Over the past year, MotherBorn has run parent and baby groups, drop-in support sessions, educational workshops and community events, with many activities reaching full capacity.
Steph Pope, breastfeeding counsellor and co-founder of the organisation, said many parents were seeking more than information alone.
"Parenthood was never meant to be done alone, yet many families today find themselves navigating some of life's biggest challenges without the support networks that previous generations often had," she said.
"Our vision has always been to create a welcoming space where parents feel supported, informed and connected. Families aren't just looking for information – they're looking for community, friendship and somewhere they feel they belong."
The organisation, run by local mothers Steph Pope, Caroline Bright and Laura Winser, has received funding from Kingsbridge Town Council and the Devon Maternity & Neonatal Voices Partnership in recognition of its work supporting local families.
As demand continues to grow, the group says it hopes to expand its services across the South Hams with the help of additional volunteers and community support.
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