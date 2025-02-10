Kingsbridge Community College has marked Children’s Mental Health Week.
Organised by the children’s mental health charity Place2Be, the week aims to raise awareness about the importance of children and young people’s mental health.
This year’s theme, ‘Know Yourself, Grow Yourself’, focused on equipping and empowering children and young people across the UK to embrace self-awareness and explore what it means to them.
In celebration of Children’s Mental Health Week, Kingsbridge Community College has focused on promoting strategies to maintain good mental health for students.
To enhance the support provided, Kinsbridge Community College is excited to announce a partnership with KOOTH, a leading online mental health platform. KOOTH has created a specially tailored assembly that introduces students to their services, including articles, an online journaling tool, and a live chat facility. This online platform is available for students to create anonymous accounts, ensuring confidentiality while accessing valuable mental health resources.
Kingsbridge Community College is committed to creating a supportive school community by empowering students to act as mental health mentors.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
“Our aim this week is to ensure students not only understand the importance of mental health but also feel empowered with the strategies and resources to maintain it throughout their lives.
I am so proud of the Sixth Form students who have taken part in the Mental Health Ambassador programme.
It is a vital part of building a supportive school community where students feel comfortable reaching out and supporting one another."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“By prioritising mental health education and support, Kingsbridge Community College has created a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for all students.
It’s clear from their efforts this week that the school is dedicated to ensuring that each student knows how to care for their mental wellbeing and feels confident seeking help when needed.”