Do you know someone who has served the town of Kingsbridge in a unique way and deserves recognition?
Once again, Kingsbridge Town Council need your help to recognise the people who volunteer their time to enrich the lives of residents and they need your nominations.
Those people who work tirelessly in their community, whose initiatives or fund raising activities have made a positive difference to Kingsbridge.
We are talking about all activity, big or small, from all kinds of people: a friend, work colleague, neighbour, or volunteer.
They do not wish to be too prescriptive and the whole concept is for the Kingsbridge community to elect their own Champions with as few rules and conditions involved as possible.
Just complete a nomination form which can be downloaded from www.kingsbridge.gov.uk, pick one up from the Council Offices at Quay House, email [email protected] or call 01548 853296.
Nomination forms will also be available from the Library, Kingsbridge Information Centre, and a few shops in Fore Street.
It will only take you a few minutes to complete your nomination for your Community Champion. It’s a chance to give local people the credit they deserve.
The deadline for applications is Friday March 24 2023.