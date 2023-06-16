Kingsbridge Town Council has helped fund the festival as this joyful and participatory celebration of wildlife will help act as a launchpad for new groups and initiatives to protect and enhance local nature leaving a legacy for future generations. The Festival has been co-ordinated by Rosa Hannaford who also runs Kingsbridge Climate Action where she has also been involved with a Climate Fresk Workshop, Earth Day Celebration, Composting Roadshow and Seed Swap as well as instigating the very popular Kingsbridge Repair Café.