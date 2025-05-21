Volunteer recruitment is now open for Coastguard Rescue Teams across the South Hams.
They are currently looking for volunteers at: Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team, Bigbury Coastguard Rescue team
and Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team.
People are asked to follow the teams for information on any open evenings they're holding in the coming weeks.
To apply, you must also be available for training on all of the following dates:
October 13 to 17 and October 30 to 1st November 1.
For successful candidates, there would also be a medical to complete which will take place during the week beginning September 8, and a significant amount of self e-learning to complete during September and October.
Recruitment closes on June 30.