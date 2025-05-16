Kingsbridge celebrated its 2025 Community Champions last week, recognising the outstanding efforts of local residents who help make the town a better place to live.
At the Full Council meeting on Tuesday, May 13, Town Mayor Cllr Julia Wingate presented the awards in front of fellow councillors and members of the public in the garden outside the Town Hall.
The annual awards highlight individuals and groups who go above and beyond in their service to the community, whether through volunteering, leadership or behind-the-scenes work that makes a lasting impact.
This year’s winners include Karen Dorey, who was recognised for her many years of dedication to the Kingfishers Swimming Club at Quayside Leisure Centre. Her coaching and enthusiasm have benefited hundreds of local children.
Graham Smith accepted an award on behalf of Kingsbridge Care Hub, whose team was honoured for providing a wide range of services and activities supporting the wellbeing of the community.
Jonny Richmond was recognised for his long-standing contribution to local life, particularly through his work with Youth for Christ and his role as Pastor in Training at the Kingsbridge Family Church. The award celebrates his passion for supporting young people and fostering community connections.
Finally, Leslie Pengelly was honoured for his work with the South Hams Society. He was commended for his careful scrutiny of planning applications and his commitment to ensuring that developments comply with regulations, helping to preserve the character of Kingsbridge.
Mayor Cllr Julia Wingate praised all recipients for their commitment and hard work, saying the awards were a reflection of the town’s deep sense of community spirit.
The town council congratulated all the winners and thanked them for the positive difference they continue to make. Recipients of the Community Champions award were treated to cakes and tea in the sunshine.