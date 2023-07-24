The traditional glove hanging ceremony took place on Thursday as part of Kingsbridge Fair Week, which saw visitors coming together to march down Fore street in an array of colour and sound.
Cllr Phillip Cole, Mayor of Kingsbridge, opened the ceremony, and Dave Griffiths hung the glove, which is displayed to welcome back villains, vagabonds and thieves into the town for a celebration - a tradition that dates back to 1461.
The Kingsbridge Silver Band led the procession, with Musical Director Neil Taylor leading the crowd down the hill to the Quay. The Fair Week Royalty, including Fair Week Queen Maisie Baker, danced along to the traditional Floral Dance.