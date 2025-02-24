The annual Kingsbridge Town Meeting is happening this Saturday 10am to 2pm this Saturday March 1 in the Market Hall, Fore Street.
It is a mandatory requirement for town and parish councils to hold an annual meeting for their residents between March and June.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide the opportunity for local electors to receive reports on their council’s business and to discuss community matters.
This is a great opportunity to meet your Town Councillors face-to-face to discuss matters which are important to you, to provide your own ideas, come up to speed with the latest news and get that niggling issue ‘off your chest’.
How will the Town Council spend its portion of your council tax next financial year 2025/26 from April 1 (which will be £113.61 from your total council tax bill for a Band D household)?
If you have planning, flooding, recreation etc. matters which you wished to bring up then we will have our adopted Neighbourhood Plan (alongside Churchstow and West Alvington), Community Emergency Plan and Open Space, Sports & Recreation Plan all available.
It will also be an opportunity to pick up an application form to nominate your Kingsbridge Community Champions for 2025.
The Skatepark Committee will be there because at the same time they are hosting a consultation event for a new pump track (purpose-built track for cycling) in town with the pivotal issue being “Where should it go”?
Kingsbridge Town Council is the local authority closest to Kingsbridge residents.
It is consulted on almost everything that happens in the Kingsbridge community and is responsible for a wide range of public realm business in the town.
You can contact Kingsbridge Town Council by phone on 01548.853296 or 01548 857073 or by e-mail at: [email protected]