KING Charles paid tribute to the “unique and vital role” of local media as hundreds of regional journalists and representatives from UK news organisations gathered at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, March 26.
The King and Queen hosted a reception for 400 journalists and industry leaders to celebrate the work of the regional news media.
Representatives from Tindle News Ltd’s 200 newspaper titles were among those attending, including chief executive Danny Cammiade, managing director Scott Wood, Alan Quick, the editor of the Crediton Courier, Liz Davies, Regional Editor for a number of Welsh titles and Julie McNicholls Vale, Deputy News Editor of the Cambrian News.
Alan Quick and Liz Davies are both long-serving members of staff with Tindle News, Alan having worked at the Crediton Courier for 48 years and Liz having worked for the family-owned business for 36 years.
Alan was one of those who shook hands with the King during the reception.
Representatives from Tindle Radio also attended the lavish reception.
The King did not make a speech but issued a statement praising the work of the industry and acknowledging the impact of changes in the media landscape.
He said: “I have long believed that regional media, in all its forms, has a unique and vital role to play in society, perhaps even more so in these uncertain times.
“As I said in a speech to mark the tercentenary of Britain’s first daily national newspaper, back in 2002, the Press, alongside other long-standing institutions, is at the forefront of ‘defining, describing and celebrating the more profound values of our nation’.
“Two decades on, when too much focus is given to that which divides us, that role for your whole industry is more important than ever – and it starts from the ground-up, at local level, in your hands.
“Your reporting, and the work of all those who support you, helps amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share. It shines a light in dark corners, exposing injustice and wrongdoing. Above all, it helps strengthen our communities, in times of joy and at moments of sorrow.
“You won’t always get it right. A free media is one that will and does make mistakes. But at its best, it is a cornerstone of our democracy.
“I know how commercial pressures and changing technologies have had a significant impact on your industry. But as the media landscape has changed, so too many of you have adapted and innovated, finding ways of sharing your journalism and engaging audiences in new and creative ways.
“It is in everyone’s interests that you should succeed. For without a thriving and financially robust regional media, we would all be the poorer.”
King Charles has been an honorary life member of the London Press Club since 1978.
Camilla is patron of The Journalists’ Charity as well as The Guild of St Bride’s, which is based at St Bride’s Church on Fleet Street in London and is otherwise known as the journalists’ church.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy were also among the attendees.