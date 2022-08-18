King Edward VI Community College: Celebration of excellent A level results
Students, parents, carers and staff at King Edward VI Community College are celebrating an excellent set of Sixth Form results: 73 per cent of students achieved A* to B with 100 per cent of the students passing their exams.
All of us at KEVICC are delighted that the hard work and dedication of our young people, the support of their families, and the expertise of teaching staff has been rewarded so highly. This cohort of students has shown such resilience and togetherness through all they have faced.
A Level Art, Drama, English Literature, Geography, Extended Project, Music and Textiles all achieved 100 per cent A* to B. 75 per cent of our Philosophy and Music students achieved an impressive A* or A.
A large proportion of students have scored top grades, with Ben Kendall achieving A*s in Maths and Further Maths and As in Physics and Chemistry. Ben leaves us to go to Lincoln University. Sasha Zatz who joined us from Steiner in Year 10, leaves with A*s in Film, Sociology and History. Joe Wittingham who joined us from TOPS achieved an A in Biology and Double Distinction in Sport. Joe leaves us to continue his studies in Bath. Sophia Jackson who came from South Brent in Year 7 leaves us with A*s in Spanish and Music and a B in Drama. Sophia said about her time at KEVICC:
‘My results are a representation of all I’ve learnt at KEVICC, I knew no Spanish when I started in Year 7. Today I have left with an A* in the subject at A Level’.
Sophia leaves us to study Music at Trinity Laban Conservatoire.
Head of Sixth Form, Amy Withers is ‘delighted with these results; this really is the culmination of immense hard work and effort on the part of our students. They have demonstrated determination and resilience throughout their time in sixth form. We could not be more proud of them and I wish them every success in their next steps.’
Alan Salt, Principal, would like to congratulate all students and staff for their hard work and efforts “These reformed post 16 qualifications are challenging and our students’ recent success shows the extent to which our college community has embraced all the changes made necessary by the pandemic. I am incredibly proud of the efforts of all our students; those who have achieved top grades as well as those who have fought hard for their pass grades. I wish them all well in their exciting futures and look forward to hearing of their ongoing success.”
