Kennicott Sixth Form Centre at KEVICC in Totnes, part of Education South West, are celebrating their A Level and diploma results.
Staff and students gathered in Totnes this morning as the Sixth Form leavers came to open their results.
It was another year of brilliant outcomes.
Staff are hugely proud of their students, all of whom have worked hard and overcome many challenges over an intensive two years of studying.
Harry Matthews is looking forward to life at Warwick University studying physics having gained A* grades in Maths, Chemistry, Further Maths and Physics.
Willow Biggins is also delighted to be heading to the University Of Warwick to study history following straight A grades in English Literature, History, Maths and the EPQ.
Meanwhile, colleagues were thrilled with the effort of Olha Mykhailova to pass her Extended Diploma in Art and Design (equivalent to three A-levels) having only arrived with the College halfway through Year 12, having had to flee the war in Ukraine.
Kennicott Sixth Form Centre is a very special place to learn. The wonderful setting of Kennicott House is the hub of a thriving Sixth Form. Staff pride themselves on going the extra mile to provide the support young people need to make the most of their talents and abilities and to fulfil their aspirations. Each student at Kennicott is part of a caring environment where they are known and supported as individuals.
Ofsted rated the 16 to 19 study programmes at Kennicott Good. Inspectors noted that leadership of the 16 to 19 study programmes is strong and that classes are small, and students appreciate the individual attention that this provides, concluding for many, this is a major reason for staying on at the school.
Alan Salt, Principal at KEVICC said:
“We are so proud of all the students and what they have achieved. We have worked really hard to ensure our sixth formers access a broad range of learning, and we are delighted to see strong results not only in traditional academic subjects, but also across creative areas such as Film Studies, Performing Arts, Art and Design and Design Technology. Our ability to tailor timetables to individual student choices has meant we continue to buck the national trend, with Kennicott students commonly mixing creative subjects with social sciences and STEM subjects.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“A massive congratulations to the Kennicott students who picked up their results today. It’s amazing to see how well the cohort have achieved and brilliant to hear about the different and exciting next steps they have planned.”