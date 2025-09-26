Year 12 media students at Kingsbridge Community College (KCC) took part in a workshop with The Really Good Media company this month.
As part of their media diploma, students learn industry standard skills and create short films and advertising campaigns. Thanks to Jack Gorman and Will Cotterall from The Really Good Media Company the group got to experience, and get their hands on, professional video equipment.
They worked together to create a promo for the media department, while learning all about insider film making techniques, including lighting, interview techniques and shooting B roll.
They then listened to a talk from the two visitors on their company's background and the different routes into and roles within the media industry.
The Really Good Media Company is a South Devon-based commercial film and photography studio offering a complete end-to-end production service. Jack Gorman, the company’s co-founder and director, brings a unique blend of commercial film, photography, and music experience, alongside CAA-qualified drone expertise. Will Cottrell works behind the camera and in post-production, combining advanced technical skills with strong client-focused communication.
Kingsbridge Community College boasts an outstanding and welcoming Sixth Form, attracting students from across South Devon with its impressive range of A Level, vocational, and specialist subjects.
Students benefit from personalised support, target setting, and mentoring, including guidance for Oxbridge, medical, and law applicants, ensuring the vast majority progress to university.
Alongside academic excellence, their enrichment and tutorial programmes nurture confident, articulate young adults, empowering Sixth Formers to shape the school’s future and leave a lasting legacy.
Tina Graham, principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
"It was fantastic to see our Year 12 media students working directly with industry professionals. Experiences like this give them practical skills, inspire creativity, and help them understand the exciting opportunities available within the media sector."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
"Workshops like this demonstrate the real impact of combining education with professional experience. We are proud that our students can gain hands-on knowledge and insight that will help shape their careers and aspirations."
