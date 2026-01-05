Devon’s RESET Energy Advice team are helping people reduce their energy bills and achieve a sunnier outlook for their finances this winter.
The programme, run by Citizens Advice, covers Plymouth, Torbay, Exeter, the South Hams, Teignbridge and East Devon, and helps people out of fuel poverty towards a more sustainable financial future.
RESET Project Leader, Aaron Hughes, said:
“We know many people in our local communities are already facing hardship with the continued rising costs of food, water, rent and fuel. As we head into winter, more people we see are facing the impossible choice of heating or eating.
“Our expert team works intensively with the most vulnerable households to see if they’re paying too much for their gas and electricity, help them understand their bills, find ways of saving energy around the home and ensuring they’re getting all the support they need, such as available benefits.”
Energy RESET is a two-year, £450k scheme to address fuel poverty in southern Devon, Plymouth and Torbay.
According to the latest government statistics, more than 45,000 households in the RESET area are living in fuel poverty , including 11.4 per cent of all households in the South Hams.
Citizens Advice South Hams Chief Executive, Janie Moor, said:
“In our more marginalised rural and urban communities access to good, independent energy advice which could make all the difference to their weekly budget is difficult to find.
“Vulnerable people often feel overwhelmed by the complexities of their energy usage and bills, leading to stress from financial pressures and the challenge of keeping their homes warm.
“They need headspace to address these issues which are often compounded by complex billing communications from energy providers and mounting energy debt. “
Anyone who needs help from RESET can contact the team on 0800-995-6890 or via the website at: https//www.resetenergyadvice.org.uk
