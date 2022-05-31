Jubilee fun for parents and pupils

Teachers, pupils and parents had a right Royal knees-up on the last day of term to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Along with a design-a-coin competition and crown painting organised by the PTFA (Parents, Teachers and Friends Association), Harbertonford Primary pupils also enjoyed a visit by village elder, Valeri Belsey.

Valerie talked the youngsters through a range of newspaper headlines covering the last 70 decades – the length of time the Queen has been on the throne – and the children matched them up with the wide range of artefacts Valerie had brought with her.

Valerie Belsey taking children on a trip through the last 70 years ( . ) ( . )

The celebrations culminated with pupils and parents gathered on the school field to sing a rousing rendition of the National Anthem, accompanied by Year 5 pupil Miriam on the violin.

Miriam plays the National Anthem ( . ) ( . )

Afterwards the Rev David Sayle cut a specially made Jubilee cake and the PTFA provided cream teas for all to tuck into.

Rev David Sayle cuts the Royal Jubilee cake ( . ) ( . )

Teacher Rich Charley said: “After the last two years, when visitors to the school have been very restricted, it was lovely to be able to mark the Jubilee together with an event that allowed us to share the celebration with our whole community.