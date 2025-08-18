Devon and Cornwall’s Special Constabulary is made up of volunteer police officers (VPO’s) who give their spare time to police their communities.
This volunteer role allows the chance to work alongside regular police officers and staff and give something back to the communities.
VPO’s have the same powers as a regular police officer helping to protect and support the people who live in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
They can spend much of their time on the streets doing intelligence-based patrols in crime hotspots or taking part in crime-prevention initiatives.
This could mean anything from keeping town centres safe at night, to conducting house-to-house enquiries or helping prevent vulnerable members of the community from becoming victims of crime.
Special Chief Officer Ashley Frayling said: “Currently our Special Constabulary is made up of 184 VPO’s.
“We're looking for honest, respectful, selfless and motivated people who want to do something worthwhile in their spare time.
“It’s an incredibly rewarding role that requires only 16 hours of your time each month.”
They close for VPO recruitment on October 5.
Devon and Cornwall Police’s Executive is responsible for providing clear and accountable leadership for the organisation, ensuring we provide the best possible service to the people of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
They aim to build the workforce to reflect the rich diversity and complexities of our communities by attracting the best talent from the widest pool of people.
They are currently under-represented by women, people who are Black, Asian or of ethnic heritage, and people who are disabled or neurodiverse.
If you fall within one of these under-represented groups, the Positive Action Team can provide support ahead of a recruitment process.
You can find out more and register for positive action support.
