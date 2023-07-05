A MAN has been jailed for four weeks on three charges of stealing from Morrisons store in Totnes.
Tom Davis, aged 30, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to three charges of stealing from the store when he appeared before South and West Devon Magistrates' Court.
Davis admitted stealing meat and groceries worth £174, he also admitted taking £256 worth of meat and groceries and a further charge of taking £147 worth of steak, pizza, a tin drink and washing detergent from the store.
He was sentenced to four weeks of prison on each charge, to run concurrently.
The court said: ‘Reason for custody: because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders, because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for people and their property.’
He must also pay compensation of £147.