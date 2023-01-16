Elle Vuitton began her challenge on Tuesday (January 17) and she is basing it on the number seven which has a lot of significance for the family.
She is aiming to climb 17 floors, walk for 77 minutes, row 777 metres and swim 1700 metres.
Elle said: “Ron (Ford) was a fabulous gentleman, he was the most loved father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He was respected by so many for his loving, caring and supportive nature.
Ron sadly lost his battle with Alzheimers on August 13 2022, which was also the first anniversary of the death of another wonderful person (Julian, my sons’ father).”
She added: “I’d be so grateful for any donation friends and family can offer. Dementia shatters lives and leaves millions heartbroken. But every pound brings us closer to a cure for the diseases that cause the condition.”