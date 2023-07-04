One of the biggest challenges or rowing across an ocean apart from the obvious ones of sheer endurance and courage is raising funds.
It was this in mind that Ivybridge rower Lloyds got in the swing in Tavistock to raise much needed cash towards her trio of rowing exploits.
First up is crossing the Irish Sea between Cork in Eire and Caernarfon in Wales at the beginning of August then round the Isle of Mull at the end of that month before the transatlantic row between Tenerife on December 3 and Antigua arriving in mid to late January 2024.
She is raising funds for Sea Shepherd UK, The Royal Marines Association Gig Club and The Marine Conservation Society.