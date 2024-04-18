Ivybridge Town Council are launching what they hope will be a new annual event in this May.
It is inspired by the traditional beating of the bounds ceremony that dates back 100 years, and will incorporate elements of the bridge crossing ceremony that was established in the 1990’s.
The event was the idea of Deputy Mayor Cllr Louise Rea who said: “This has become a real community event and a joint project between Ivybridge Town Council and South Hams District Council.”
Gate dressing and rubber ducks will play a key part in the event.
May 25 will see a garden party crossed with a mini-festival held in Victoria park from 12 noon to 4pm in the afternoon.
Cllr Rea added: “We will also be collaborating with St John’s Church which is next to the park and the scouts will be holding a parallel event.
“The event follows our very successful one at Christmas and we’re starting small but hoping to build it over the next few years.”
Residents can expect to see community groups and bands performing in the park, alongside food and drink trucks and ice cream. The local brewery will also be there.
This free event is planned to be for the community by the community.
The Ivybridge Town Council event working party are already working hard to make the event a success, but if residents and community groups would like to support the event you can get in touch with the team by contacting [email protected]