Students from Ivybridge Community College enjoyed a trip to the Emmanuel Centre.
The A-Level English Literature students traveled to London for an inspiring day at the beautiful Emmanuel Centre. ✨
The day was filled with expert speakers who brought the curriculum to life, but the highlight was a poetry reading and Q&A session with the Poet Laureate himself, Simon Armitage.
It was a rare and valuable opportunity for our students to engage directly with one of the most significant voices in modern literature.
A spokesperson said: “While it was a very long day, the students could not have been better representatives of the College.
“They remained polite, engaged, and positive throughout the entire visit.
“Well done to everyone involved for making the trip such a success!”
