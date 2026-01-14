Ivybridge Community College are calling for new members for the Ivybridge Community Big Band.
Bringing together students, ex-students, staff, parents and local community members, the Big Band likes to show that music “really is for everyone.”
The band is led by “legendary” Gordon Carter, who conducts people aging from 11 years old to 70 years of age.
In a social media post, a spokesperson for Ivybridge Community Big Band said: “We are always on the lookout for new members and are currently especially keen to hear from trombonists and guitarists who would like to get involved.”
Rehearsals take place on alternate Monday evenings from 7.00 pm to 8.30 pm in the Music Department at Ivybridge Community College and is free to attend.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.