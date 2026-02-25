The Ivybridge Community College Drama Department recently created an opportunity for 160 students to work with the renowned Box House Theatre Company — a platform theatre group known for their unique physical theatre style.
With performances created entirely inside a 2.5m x 1.5m box, free from lights and sound, Box House’s work focuses purely on collaboration, creativity, and performer skill.
Students gained an inspiring insight into the world of performing arts and theatre-making, including a careers talk linking their Drama curriculum to pathways in the industry-perfectly timed for Year 9 GCSE Option choices and motivating Sixth Formers heading towards Drama School.
Alongside this, 30 students took part in an energetic Devising Theatre Workshop, exploring the company’s signature style and developing the skills needed to create meaningful, impactful theatre.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.