A group of 13 Year 12 students at Ivybridge Community College have successfully completed their training with the NHS Mental Health Support in Schools team to become Anti-Bullying and Mental Health Ambassadors.

This initiative was introduced by Matt Anniss, Designated Safeguarding Lead, as part of their ongoing commitment to promoting wellbeing and creating a safe, supportive environment for all students.

As ambassadors, they will begin mentoring some students during break times, either on a one-to-one basis or in the Wellbeing Café space, helping to create a more inclusive and supportive school community.

The Anti-Bullying and Mental Health Ambassador programme empowers students to take an active role in creating a safe and supportive environment.

By mentoring peers and promoting our Telling Culture and positive mental health, these ambassadors help reduce stigma, encourage kindness, and ensure every student feels valued.