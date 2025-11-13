Ivybridge students have had the opportunity to immerse themselves in jazz music.
They had the opportunity to attend a live performance and take part in an inspiring jazz workshop led by internationally acclaimed jazz artist Tommaso Starace and his trio.
Hosted at the Lipson Cooperative Academy, the event gave students the chance to learn from true masters of the craft, exploring the rhythms, improvisation and energy of jazz, and even performing alongside professional musicians.
The passion for music in the room was electric.
A spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to Tommaso Starace and his trio for sharing their talent and inspiration, and to the Devon Music Education Hub for subsidising this invaluable experience and helping make it possible for our students.”
