Ivybridge Rotary Club have organised a quiz night on Tuesday March 18.
It is an evening of fun and mental challenges hosted by BBC Radio Devon’s David FitzGerald.
The evening is in aid of the Rotary Club of Ivybridge Defibrillator Programme and nominated charities Rock 2 Recovery and Erme Valley RDA.
Entry is £10 for tables of sic including a cold meat and cheese platter.
7pm at Ivybridge Rotary Club Marquee, Ivybridge PL21 0LR.
Ivybridge Rotary is proud to have been active in the community of Ivybridge for over 50 years.
The club is also involved in national and international Rotary initiatives.