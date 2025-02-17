South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane, junction - lane closure for Devon County Council works.
• A38, from 8pm February 17 to 4am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Ivybridge - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm February 26 to 7am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dartbridge exit slip road lane closures and traffic signals for Devon County Council works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.