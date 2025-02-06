Kingsbridge Town Council is once again on the lookout for Community Champions.
Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond doing wonderful things for the Kingsbridge community and deserves to be recognised?
Those people who give their time freely and whose energy, enthusiasm, and efforts make our town a better and more fulfilling place to live.
You are invited to nominate an individual and/or community group that you feel should be celebrated. This can be any activity, big or small, from all kinds of people: a friend, work colleague, neighbour, or volunteer.
The Kingsbridge community is encouraged to elect their own Champions with as few rules and conditions involved as possible.
All you need to do is to complete a nomination form which can be downloaded from www.kingsbridge.gov.uk, pick one up from the Council Offices at Quay House, call 01548.853296, or email [email protected].
Nomination forms will also be available from the Library, Kingsbridge Information Centre, and a few shops in Fore Street.
It will only take you a few minutes nominate someone.
It’s easy, so let’s give local people the credit they deserve!
Deadline for applications is Friday March 14.