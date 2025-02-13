Leechwell Garden, a cherished community space in Totnes, is undergoing a significant change in management as several long-serving committee members are stepping down.
Among those departing are chair Dave Mitchell, secretary Shirley Prendergast, volunteer coordinator Lu Overy, and David Martin, known affectionately as ‘Mr Fix-it’, whose contribution over the past two decades have been instrumental in shaping the garden into what has become an active community and wildlife haven.
Also leaving are former committee member Sue Holmes and fundraiser Ernesto Antonio, who played a pivotal role in developing new habitats in the Woodland Garden, the group added in a statement.
Stepping into leadership roles are Morley as the new chair, Paul Church as treasurer and Robert Vint as secretary. They are joined by committee members Alicia Grace, Belinda Batt, and Rory Batt, forming a new team dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the green space.
Ms Morley said: “The work of the outgoing committee members cannot be overstated. They oversaw the landscaping and creation of the garden’s play facilities, organised events, planted and maintained a wonderful and diverse environment that works for the community and wildlife alike. These Totnesians deserve the community’s deepest gratitude for all their hard work and achievements.”
The new committee’s immediate priority will be to expand the volunteer group responsible for maintaining the garden and to recruit additional committee members.
Meanwhile, fundraising efforts are set to continue, with upcoming events such as the annual Easter Egg Hunt and a Respect Festival Day.
Ms Morley added: “The Garden was created by the community, is run by the community, and is for the community. Now, more than ever, your garden needs you.”