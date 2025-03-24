The male and female toilets at Glanville Mill Public toilets in Ivybridge are now open following a much-needed refurbishment.
The accessible toilet, expected to re-open at the end of March, will benefit from the installation of the ‘RoomMate’, an audio device to help blind and visually impaired users.
This project is part of the South Hams District Council's work to help deliver a Community Economic Plan (CEP) for Ivybridge, including improving facilities across the town.
CEPs will also be expanded to other towns in the District to cover Dartmouth, Kingsbridge, Totnes and Salcombe over the next two to three years.
With climate change a top priority for SHDC and local communities, the project will also look at the ways local businesses can reduce their carbon emissions and make better use of the natural environment.
A steering group including residents, business owners, Ward Members and Ivybridge Town Council has been set up in Ivybridge to lead on the first of these projects.
Cllr John Birch, Executive Member for Economic Development, Commercial Strategy and Governance said: “For our towns to thrive, it is vital that we continue to attract people to live and work in our wonderful communities.
“This is very much a locally led project and the aspirations and agreed actions should be reflective of the opinions of each community. Please do take part in sharing your views when developing a Community Economic Plan for your town.
“With climate change high on the agenda, this project will also provide opportunities and infrastructure to improve the environmental quality of towns.”
Ivybridge residents, business owners and community partners can now have their say on the next chapter of their town by taking part in an online survey or by attending a focus group session taking place over the next three months. Find out more at https://myivybridge.commonplace.is