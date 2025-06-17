An Ivybridge man is set to appear at Plymouth Magistrates Court, charged with possession over 5,000 pornographic images of children and animals.
Timothy Brierley, 53, is accused of possessing 22 extreme images of a person performing sexual acts with live animals, and making 4,382 Category C, 450 Category B and 200 Category A indecent images of a child.
The allegations are said to have taken place between April 2022 and August 2024.
Categories for the making of indecent photography / pseudo-photography of children relates to the image content.
Images involving penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism are Category A. Images in Category B involve non-penetrative sexual activity and Category C include other indecent images, but must not depict any sexual activity.
Mr Brierley’s first hearing is due to take place at 10am on 18 June.
The Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme, also known as Sarah’s Law, lets you formally ask the police whether someone has a record for child sexual offences or poses a risk to children.
If you are worried about your own thoughts, the Lucy Faithful Foundation offers anonymous support and intervention to prevent abuse before it happens.
