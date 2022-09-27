The opening talk of the festival will be given by special guest Justin Leigh (of BBC TV and radio fame) and he will also be announcing the competition results later in the day. The rest of the festival promises to be equally interesting with talks on crime writing, historical fiction, romance, publishing, spy thrillers, poetry and more. There is also a strong wellbeing theme in keeping with the ethos of The Clay Factory itself. Authors taking part include: Stephanie Austin, Elizabeth Ducie, Julian Mitchell, Richard Handy and Mary McClarey to name but a few. There is also a children’s area with activities going on all day for the little ones, including music, rhyme, illustration, natural health and story-telling. Well-known children’s authors participating include Clare Helen Welsh, Fiona Barker and Plymouth based arts collective Wonder Zoo. Organiser Alison Huntingford said: “I believe this literary festival is unique because it has something for everyone. There are illustration workshops for those more inclined to the visual, plus poetry, and an ‘open mic’ area for those who just want to get up and have a go at reading from their own work. There will also be cosy corners for those who love books to sit and chat about their favourites. We have tried to cater for everyone.”