Anthony Cawley, CEO of Fusion Lifestyle, commented: “We’re so proud of this win and of our team at Ivybridge Leisure Centre. This is a very special industry award, and the win is even more important to us knowing that it was voted for by our customers. The team at the centre are passionate and really care about their community. They have a real determination and enthusiasm to offer the very best opportunities to everyone in the community so they can stay fit and healthy, whatever their ability. We hope news of this win will encourage even more local residents to visit the centre, meet the team and make the most of the facilities on offer.”