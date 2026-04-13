The three teams from Ivybridge Community College continued their Ten Tors preparation with their longest training walk to date, trekking from Hexworthy back to college via Princetown - a distance of approximately 30kms.
Unlike previous sessions, theywere treated to blue skies, sun, and excellent visibility.
The teams performed brilliantly, successfully negotiating river crossings and navigating the remote, featureless terrain from Eylesbarrow across to the River Erme.
They finished strong with the long trek south to college along the Redlake tramway.
This marks the penultimate day walk of the training year.
Next, the teams will face the final test of the overnight training expeditions at the end of March and April, leading up to the final selection for the Ten Tors Challenge event in May.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.